Man who tried to board Dulles flight had a gun loaded with 17 bullets, TSA says

ALBANY – A Washington County man was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint with possession of a machine gun and possessing ammunition as a felon. The 34-year-old Argyle man had the machine gun as well as the ammunition at his home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Police also found other firearms and ammunition at his home. He has a prior felony conviction for illegal weapons possession as a user of a controlled substance. The defendant appeared before a U.S. Magistrate on Friday and was ordered detained.