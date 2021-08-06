Man who tried to board Dulles flight had a gun loaded with 17 bullets, TSA says
A Georgia man was cited by officials at Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday after he was caught with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint, authorities said. Transportation Security Administration officials said the man, from Atlanta, was carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 bullets. The man also had an additional bullet in his carry-on bag and a walking stick with a dagger-like sword concealed inside, authorities said.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0