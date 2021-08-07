How first day of school went in Hall County

World Language Academy music teacher Sylvia Langford helps direct students as they arrive Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for the first day of the school year. - photo by Scott Rogers

The first day of school in Hall County seemed to mark at least a partial return to normalcy, though for some parents, the excitement was tempered by concern for their child’s safety as the county faces a surge in coronavirus cases.

District officials relayed positive reports.

“I certainly did get a lot of reports about particularly teachers and students just really being happy to be back in school,” Superintendent Will Schofield said. “One of the things overwhelmingly I heard was just the sigh of relief that family felt like they were part of the educational process again for the first time in a long time.”

But the day was not entirely smooth sailing.

Three schools — Johnson High School, World Language Academy Middle and Academies of Discoveries at South Hall — locked their school buildings from approximately 1:25 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. in response to a police chase in the area, said Stan Lewis, director of community relations.

“So a pretty standard first day of school,” Schofield quipped.

Some parents had mixed emotions as they dropped their kids off at World Language Academy elementary, excited to return on the one hand and worried about their child’s safety on the other.

“It feels good trying to get back to some normalcy for the kids,” said Javier Serna, a father of two children at WLA. “But I guess it would have been nice to see more people with masks.” Masks are recommended but not required in Hall’s schools.

“It’s stressful because this virus is not under control, and we just don’t know what to expect,” said Janet Penaloza, a mother of a kindergartener and a fourth grader, the eldest of whom is in remission from cancer and whose “immune system is not quite there yet.” She said she “definitely” prefers that the district requires masks “for her (daughter’s) safety and for other kids who are in the same situation,” but added that she would be fine with the mask-optional policy “if my older daughter wasn't in this situation.”

“I think I would feel the same way as parents who didn't want their kids to mask only because it’s just so restricting,” she said.

Though the district isn’t requiring masks, it has adopted an attitude of “rigid flexibility,” as Schofield has put it, and may reverse course if coronavirus cases continue to climb. Schofield has cited the mental health of students as a reason for keeping masks optional.

“We're just excited to see our families and see our parents,” said WLA Principal Beverly Moody. “It's so nice to let parents be able to walk into the building.” She said roughly 20% of her students were virtual last year. This year, most of them are attending class in-person, she said, some 650 of them.

Veronica Guzman, an ESOL teacher at WLA, rejoiced over the return to a more normal classroom environment.

“We have the hope that everything will go better than before,” she said. “We see children very happy, very excited for the new year for the new things that they will be able to do, compared to the previous year.”

“Many of them will be able to socialize differently, be able to work more in groups,” she said.

“I’m so thankful that we have our school board and the superintendent that are willing to make sure that kids are in school,” Moody said. “Now we can put a little bit more of our time back in where it normally would be, back into instruction and having those conversations with teachers.”

“I know that they will always make decisions that are best for kids,” she said.