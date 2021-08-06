The Children of H&M

Riddle me this — if all the hipsters left town tomorrow, would there be no more hipsters, or would somebody step in to fill the “power vacuum,” so to speak, such as occurs when a dictatorship unexpectedly collapses in some non-mainstream country or another? The way I see it, if hipsterness is something eternally fixed and unchanging, then you need the actual hipsters to have hipster stuff. No hipsters, no hipsterness. If, however, hipsterness is a purely relational quality, i.e. hipsterness is always (or can only be) understood in the context of a given time and a given place, then you don’t need any particular hipsters. Here’s an analogy, if all the Christians disappeared tomorrow, perhaps in some sort of rapture-like event, then there would arguably be no more Christianity, because, at least from a sociological perspective, you can’t have a religion with zero adherents.