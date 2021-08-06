Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

The Children of H&M

By Bruce Bawer
City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want your revolution to succeed, recruit the kids—they are easy to brainwash. Totalitarians have always sought to indoctrinate the young and even get them to turn in their parents. Kids become the conduits of ideology, bringing government orthodoxy into the home and ridding it of heresy. In our...

www.city-journal.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#On Children#Role Models#Antifa#Blm#H M#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Sabyasachi's collaboration with H&M will be available this week

H&M has announced news of its latest high-low collaboration, teaming up with beloved Indian label Sabyasachi on a collection, which is entitled 'Wanderlust'. Originally planned to be launched many months ago, it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but will be available to shop later this week, the two brands have announced today.
Rochester, NYrochesterfirst.com

Fashion retailer H&M returns to Rochester’s East View Mall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fashion store H&M returns to Rochester’s East View Mall since departing the area in 2013. East View announced the new location opened to the public Thursday noon. Rochester’s H&M is now located in the Dick’s House of Sport wing, across the Apple store. The new 16,625...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

From Tennis Skirts to Cardigans, This H&M Collection Is Taking Me Back to School

I haven't participated in the back-to-school frenzy for about four years now, but let me tell you I miss that feeling. You know what I'm talking about. The hunt for the perfect book bag, the smell of fresh school supplies when you walk into stores, texting your friends your class schedule and praying you got something together… Honestly, I envy those who are headed back to campus this year.
RetailPosted by
Daily Mirror

Have changing rooms reopened? Latest rules from Primark, TK Maxx, H&M and more

Shopping has been getting back to normal after most coronavirus restrictions ended in England. Whilst there is no longer a legal requirement to wear face masks in indoor spaces, some shops will still ask you to wear one as the government "expects and recommends that people wear face coverings in crowded areas ". But what about changing rooms at high street stores like Primark and H&M?
ApparelPopSugar

Back-to-Campus Staples From H&M For You and Your Newly Filled Social Calendar

Heading back to school is exciting every year — but this year, it’s a bonafide celebration. Take advantage of every moment by wearing not only what makes you feel good, but what looks good too. Between running from class to class, hanging with friends, and cheering for your team, it’s these comfortable and cool back-to-campus styles that will carry you through each new adventure with ease.
LifestyleSan Diego weekly Reader

You can always find me in H&M

Riddle me this — if all the hipsters left town tomorrow, would there be no more hipsters, or would somebody step in to fill the “power vacuum,” so to speak, such as occurs when a dictatorship unexpectedly collapses in some non-mainstream country or another? The way I see it, if hipsterness is something eternally fixed and unchanging, then you need the actual hipsters to have hipster stuff. No hipsters, no hipsterness. If, however, hipsterness is a purely relational quality, i.e. hipsterness is always (or can only be) understood in the context of a given time and a given place, then you don’t need any particular hipsters. Here’s an analogy, if all the Christians disappeared tomorrow, perhaps in some sort of rapture-like event, then there would arguably be no more Christianity, because, at least from a sociological perspective, you can’t have a religion with zero adherents.
AdvocacyBBC

Greta Thunberg angry at climate impact of fashion industry

Greta Thunberg says she's unhappy at the fashion industry over its "huge" contribution to climate change. Greta's done an interview with famous fashion magazine Vogue and called out the fashion industry and fast fashion for its impact on climate change, saying brands should take more responsibility. In the interview, she...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

30 Affordable Finds From Zara and H&M That Will Sell Out in 3, 2, 1

If you're looking for some new-season shopping finds, Zara and H&M are two of the spots our editors rely on for pieces that hit on the trends for affordable prices. With so many new drops, though, it can be tricky to sift through the thousands of products on-site, which is why I'm delivering the very best arrivals you won't want to miss. That means you don't need to keep scrolling through pages and pages of products because the best new finds are sitting right here.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Trust Me: This Under-$50 H&M Denim Will Be the Star of Your Fall Wardrobe

To say I have an obsession with denim would be an understatement. I mean, 85% of my 'fits are made up of denim every season of the year—whether it's Bermuda shorts in the summer or straight-leg jeans in the winter. And sure, maybe I have more pairs than I can count on two hands in my closet, but each one is different and (despite what my fiancé, who shares closet space with me, might say) gives my outfit a completely different look. So of course, as fall is slowly creeping up on us, I've naturally already begun my hunt for new versions of my beloved staple to add to my rotation.
ShoppingCNET

Get these flexible joggers for only $21 at H&M

After working from home for over a year, my indoor clothes have been stockpiling while my outdoor wear has all been reduced to just the essentials. Jogger pants have been the saving grace as I can pair them with anything and be ready to tackle the outside world without looking like I just got out of bed. These regular fit joggers sit right between the comfort of sweatpants and the style of chinos. Get a pair now for only $21, shipping is free.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

What Greta Thunberg gets wrong about the fashion industry and ‘greenwashing’

As the threat of climate change becomes more and more real, green activists are often quick to scoff at efforts they see as “not enough.” It seems the days of “do what you can” are gone, as we’ve shifted from a mentality of personal responsibility to one of holding only our largest polluters, biggest corporations, and wealthiest citizens accountable. This attitude was on full display when Vogue Scandinaviaran a cover story on Greta Thunberg, who then posted on Instagram that the fashion industry’s movement toward sustainability was nothing but “pure greenwashing.”
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Greta Thunberg Covers the First Issue of 'Vogue' Scandinavia, Telfar Debuts Performance Wear

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Greta Thunberg covers the first issue of Vogue Scandinavia. Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg stars on the debut cover of Vogue Scandinavia. An Icelandic horse joins Thunberg on the cover to show the link between nature, animals and humans. "The love and respect for nature and wildlife is something that unifies all five of the Nordic countries," said the magazine's Editor-in-Chief Martina Bonnier in a press release for the debut issue, which has a strong focus on nature. {Fashionista inbox}
Environmentcommunitynewscorp.com

Guterres calls for policies according to IPCC report

After the alarming report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on the drastic consequences of climate change, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on policymakers to account. “The alarm bells are deafening and the evidence is irrefutable,” he said. Greenhouse gases are suffocating the planet and putting billions of people at risk.
EnvironmentTime Out Global

Sadiq Khan: ‘The climate catastrophe is being brought home to us’

This summer has been a particularly weird one, weatherwise. Last month, London experienced a wild heatwave, with Heathrow temperatures sneaking past 31C on July 18. Then the following week, tube stations and hospitals were submerged in water as torrential rainfall swamped the city in a series of flash floods. And it doesn’t stop there: if you’re after more doom and gloom, keep reading. The crazy weather is set to continue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy