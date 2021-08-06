Opinion: Student meals in California are now free — and fresh, with locally grown ingredients

Petill is director of nutrition services at San Diego Unified School District and lives in Chula Vista. As San Diego Unified School District’s nutrition services director for almost 19 years, I knew our students were still going to need food when our schools closed due to the pandemic in March 2020. The district has provided over 30 million free meals to children since then. Thankfully, federal waivers allowed all school meals to be free during the pandemic, providing a reliable source of nutrition for students during a tumultuous time. However, the concern for many in our community remained because the economic struggle some families are facing will continue: What will happen once those waivers expire?