Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Afternoon Edition: Aug. 6, 2021

By Matt Moore
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. This...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Ashland, IL
City
Highland Park, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnificent Mile#Summer Olympics#Rogers Park#Chicago Park District#High And Low#Academy Award#Democrat#Congress#The City Council#A Chicago Sun Times#Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 6 shot, Tuesday in Chicago

A person was killed and six others were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago. Two people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 9:45 a.m., two males were in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

2 killed, 15 shot across Chicago Monday

Two people were killed and at least 15 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago Monday. A man was killed and another man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in University Village on the Near West Side. The men, 24 and 56, were outside with a large group of people in the 1300 block of West 13th Street when two people in a passing black Hyundai Elantra fired at them about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police said. The 56-year-old man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. The younger man was struck in the stomach and arm. He was taken to the UIC Hospital in serious condition. The 24-year-old, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, but it was unknown if either shooter was struck. The car carrying the shooters crashed into a parked car, and the pair ran off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy