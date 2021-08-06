Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Day off Friday

Espinal will start at third base and bat seventh Monday against Cleveland. Espinal will stick in the lineup for a sixth consecutive contest after he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 win over Kansas City. The 26-year-old is now sitting on a .312/.362/.428 slash line over 149 plate appearances on the season, and he at least appears to have worked his way into a timeshare at third base with the struggling Cavan Biggio, who owns a pedestrian .671 OPS on the season while striking out in 27 percent of his plate appearances. Espinal is worthy of a pickup in AL-only leagues where he's still available.