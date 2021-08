What did the Yankees need? Really need? The lineup wasn’t hitting for enough power, lacked a real impact from the left side, and needed better defense. Yankees fans, meet Joey Gallo, who checks all those boxes. The Bombers added another big bat to their lineup on Wednesday night when they reportedly came to terms with the Rangers on a remarkable eight-player deal for Gallo and reliever John King. Whenever Gallo plays his first game for New York — hopefully tomorrow — he will be the club leader in home runs, on base percentage, fWAR, and second on the team in Outs Above Average.