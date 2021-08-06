Saints' Kwon Alexander: Fully healthy

"Today's practice had a big third down emphasis." Did it seem like the offense had more efficiency today? It looked like the quarterbacks had more time to throw the football. "Yeah, I thought early on we did a pretty good job with some of the man coverages we were getting. There's a flow we talk about with each practice that moves back and forth. We'll look at the film. It's the second day we've had this installation and the first day of this installation practicing in pads. It was good to get back to rep some of the stuff we didn't put in the first day."