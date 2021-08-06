Cancel
Saints' Kwon Alexander: Fully healthy

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander (Achilles) claims he is at full strength, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Achilles injuries are tough to come back from, but Alexander said he's "more explosive" than he was prior to the Achilles injury. What level the linebacker can still play at remains to be seen, but he figures to be at minimum a key component in the team's front seven for the upcoming season. Of course, with Alexander the question is how long he will be able to stay on the field as he has not played a full season since 2016.

Comments / 0

