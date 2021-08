At home COVID-19 test provider eMed has announced a partnership with Delta Airlines to make traveling abroad an easier process for passengers amid the ongoing pandemic. eMed CEO Dr. Patrice Harris joined Cheddar’s Opening Bell to discuss the partnership and why antigen testing continues to be a defense against the spread of the virus. "We should be using all that we can to mitigate the risk of spread, and of course, now with the delta variant, we need to do this even more so," she said.