Coyotes' Conor Timmins: Snags two-year deal

Timmins signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract with Arizona on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Timmins -- who was acquired in the deal that sent Darcy Kuemper to Colorado -- is still looking for his first NHL goal despite playing in 31 games for the Avs last year. The blueliner did manage to secure seven assists, 18 hits and 31 shots in those appearances while averaging 13:33 of ice time. Timmins may have to settle for being a healthy scratch from time to time this year.