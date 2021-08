Fleming (8-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings, earning the win over Boston on Friday. It was by no means a pretty performance for the 25-year-old, but Tampa Bay's offense gave him plenty of support in the win. Friday was the first time Fleming completed five innings since June 19 when he went 6.1 innings against Seattle. The southpaw has a reasonable 4.15 ERA to go with a 1.19 WHIP and 51:22 K:BB across 82.1 innings, but he'll have little appeal outside of AL-only formats if he doesn't work deeper into games. His next start is expected to come versus Seattle next week.