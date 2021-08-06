Cancel
NBA

Clippers' Justise Winslow: Joining Clippers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Winslow agreed Friday to a two-year contract with the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Injuries have plagued Winslow's career, as he's played just 267 games since being drafted 10th overall in 2015. However, the Clippers are likely more than happy adding him at a low price. He's a versatile player who can play upward of four positions, though his inconsistent three-point stroke complicates his ability to be effective off the ball. His primary skill is defense, though he's shown some upside as a rebounder and playmaker. Ultimately, it seems unlikely he'll have fantasy relevance, but managers in very deep leagues have reason to take a flier with a final pick.

