Drake (undisclosed) is considered "day-to-day," with the aim of returning to practice Friday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Drake worked on the side at Wednesday's practice, and the Raiders eventually placed him on the non-football injury list. The nature of his injury is unknown, but considering he may practice by week's end, it clearly isn't severe. With Jalen Richard (undisclosed) and Theo Riddick (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the number of running backs currently available at Las Vegas' training camp has been cut in half.