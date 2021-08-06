Cancel
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Forced to IL with neck stiffness

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gurriel was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with neck stiffness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Gurriel missed the previous three games with the stiff neck, and now the club has determined the issue is severe enough to place the first baseman on the IL. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Gurriel will be eligible for activation Aug. 13 against the Angels, though it's not yet known if he could require additional time to recover. Jacob Wilson and Taylor Jones were recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land, with Robel Garcia being sent down in corresponding roster moves.

