Stream It Or Skip It: ‘S.O.Z.: Soldiers Or Zombies’ On Amazon Prime Video, A Mexican Zombie Story Where Undead Soldiers Go After A Violent Drug Kingpin

Orphan Black follows con artist Sarah Manning who witnesses the death of a woman who appears to be her exact double and then assumes her identity as a police detective. This leads her to the discovery that they are more duplicates of herself out there, all of which are clones. They were part of an illegal experiment by the biotech corporation, the Dyad Institute, and now somebody is trying to kill them off. The series first premiered on BBC America in the U.S. (and on Space in Canada) in 2013 and has since become recognized as a notable sci fi entry. It delved into the morality of cloning and its use in scientific experiments while also exploring themes related to identity and individuality. It also gave series star Tatiana Maslany the chance to show off her acting chops by playing multiple roles. And while the show was never a huge ratings draw, it developed enough of a following to allow it to go for five seasons totalling fifty episodes and it was given the chance to wrap up its major storylines. It has since become a well-respected sci fi TV series that has continued its story in comics and an audio series and a spin-off television series is currently in the works.