Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘S.O.Z.: Soldiers Or Zombies’ On Amazon Prime Video, A Mexican Zombie Story Where Undead Soldiers Go After A Violent Drug Kingpin

By Joel Keller
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually in a zombie show, the zombies are the bad guys, or at least an existential threat that looms as the still-living humans around them try not to kill each other. But what if the zombies are the good guys, or at least are targeting a bad guy to rip to shreds? That’s the thought behind the new Mexican series S.O.Z.: Soldiers or Zombies.

decider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Amazon Prime Video#Mexican#Snowman#Sgt#Dea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Florida StateDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About Buddies Who Became Drug Kingpins In South Florida

Director Billy Corben is extending his Cocaine Cowboysfranchise, established with a 2006 documentary on the Miami drug scene, with a six-part docuseries about Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, two high school dropouts who became one of the biggest cocaine dealers in Miami, trafficking in billions of dollars worth of blow that originated with the Medellin cartel in Colombia. But the series is less about their rise but about what they had to do to keep their freedom after the feds closed in.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Pursuit Of Love’ On Amazon Prime Video, About Two Friends With Different Ideas About Love In Pre-War England

We all certainly know that Emily Mortimer is one of the best actors around, whether you enjoyed her in The Newsroom or any one of her dozens of movie roles. But with Doll & Em, she proved that she’s an adept writer of dramedy, as well. For The Pursuit of Love, Mortimer not only has written the screenplay, adapted from a 1945 novel of the same name, but also directed the three-part limited series. What does she bring to the table in those multiple roles? Read on for more.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Blood Red Sky’ Review: Netflix’s Airplane Hijacking Thriller Never Makes Good on Its Wild Twist

In the grand tradition of “Deep Rising” and “From Dusk Till Dawn,” Peter Thorwarth’s “Blood Red Sky” is a hijacking thriller that — at just the right moment — is suddenly hijacked itself, as the bad guys realize that they’re in a very different movie than the one for which they signed up. Except that “Blood Red Sky” doesn’t find just the right moment; this undercooked, overlong piece of genre-blurring German schlock hardly even seems to look for it. On the contrary, this midsummer Netflix release drops its big twist with all the panache of an incidental detail, one that requires too much backstory and offers too little excitement in return. And so what could’ve been a fun chimera that someone Frankensteined together from two wildly different films instead becomes a low-flying slog that fails to sew its mismatched parts into a monster with a personality of its own.
TV & VideosInverse

Netflix’s new vampire thriller Blood Red Sky delivers ‘stakes on a plane’

The premise of Blood Red Sky makes for a fantastic trailer. Netflix’s latest original horror-thriller first appears to be a maternally minded thriller, as a mother and her young son board a transatlantic flight only to watch it be overrun by hijackers. Then, things get weird as the mild-mannered mother, Nadja (Peri Baumeister), reveals her terrifying secret: she’s actually a vampire. Cue Nosferatu-like prosthetics, buckets of fake blood, and loads of beloved horror-movie tropes.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Resort’ on Hulu, a Cheapo Horror Flick in Which Dumb People Go to an Exotic Island to Get Killed

Now on Hulu, The Resort deposits four dipshits in an abandoned hotel so they can be slaughtered by a supernatural entity. That’s the plot. It’s about as basic-bitch as a horror movie concept gets. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily bad — perhaps a back-to-basics scarefest will be refreshing in the face of so much snooty arthouse horror (like all the recent Midsommar ripoffs) and high-concept throwback regurge (like Fear Street). Now let’s see if The Resort gives us something fresh, or just resorts to all the usual stuff.
MoviesThe Tab

Blood Red Sky is the chaotic Netflix film about a hijacked plane and… vampires

There’s a new film on Netflix that’s sky rocketed its way to the second most watched thing in the top 10, and it comes in the form of German action-horror film Blood Red Sky. If you’ve ever watched the likes of Snakes on a Place or Liam Neeson in Non Stop and thought “you know what would make this film even better? Vampires!” then Blood Red Sky is the film for you! Because in the middle of a group of terrorists hijacking a plane, it’s revealed that one of the passengers on board with her son is actually a vampire. No, that’s not a joke. That is the actual premise of the film.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies Season 1: New Release, Details, Trailer, and More!

Created by Nicolas Entel, and Miguel Tejada Flores, “S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies” is an upcoming Mexican post-apocalyptic horror streaming television series that revolves around a narco kingpin who escapes from a high-security Mexican prison with his son and finds refuge at a remote drug rehab facility located on the U.S. side of the border where they encounter deadly mutant zombies and is premiering on Friday, August 6, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.
MoviesSlate

What Is Blood Red Sky, the German Horror Movie That’s No. 1 on Netflix?

If you’ve spent any time on Netflix this week, you may have noticed a movie called Blood Red Sky sitting comfortably in the No. 1 slot of the streaming service’s Top 10. “What is that?” you may have asked yourself. “I have never heard of this movie before, and yet it’s the most popular movie on Netflix? And is that a vampire in the thumbnail, or a zombie?”
TV SeriesDecider

Netflix Launches Reality Casting Call Website, Renews ‘The Circle’ for Two More Seasons

Have you ever wanted to star on a Netflix reality series? From Love is Blind to The Circle, the mega-streamer seems to be cornering the market in easy-going reality TV — and as of today, they’re making it that much easier to take part in the process. Netflix dropped “Netflix Reality” today, a new website with the sole purpose of recruiting new faces for their unscripted programs. And that’s just half of it! The streamer also announced what they’re calling the largest reality casting call ever as they’re on the hunt for five new season casts.
TV & VideosCollider

Here's What's New to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Looking for something new to watch on Prime Video? Amazon's streaming service may not have as many originals as Netflix or the early access to theatrical films you'll find on HBO Max and Disney+, but they've consistently got one of the best lineups of library titles on streaming, whether you're looking for a classic, a good laugh, or some old-school action. And taking a look at all the new movies and shows on Prime Video this month, August is no different!
MoviesTVGuide.com

These Are the Best Documentaries to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Documentary cinema has exploded in recent years, giving birth to a series of incredible films that offer a dose of reality. Whether they're biographies of famous icons, thrillers about political scandals, or underdog stories about the long, hard road to success, we guarantee these films will leave a lasting impression.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Orphan Black Is Currently Available for Streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video

Orphan Black follows con artist Sarah Manning who witnesses the death of a woman who appears to be her exact double and then assumes her identity as a police detective. This leads her to the discovery that they are more duplicates of herself out there, all of which are clones. They were part of an illegal experiment by the biotech corporation, the Dyad Institute, and now somebody is trying to kill them off. The series first premiered on BBC America in the U.S. (and on Space in Canada) in 2013 and has since become recognized as a notable sci fi entry. It delved into the morality of cloning and its use in scientific experiments while also exploring themes related to identity and individuality. It also gave series star Tatiana Maslany the chance to show off her acting chops by playing multiple roles. And while the show was never a huge ratings draw, it developed enough of a following to allow it to go for five seasons totalling fifty episodes and it was given the chance to wrap up its major storylines. It has since become a well-respected sci fi TV series that has continued its story in comics and an audio series and a spin-off television series is currently in the works.
MoviesIndiewire

10 Black Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime in August

It might be a Netflix world, but there are plenty of other competitive streaming platforms offering home viewing options that are more bountiful than ever before. Amazon Prime is one of them and, just like Netflix, the streamer offers a library of films, both old and new, that have become increasingly diverse over the years. However, it can still be a difficult task for any discerning viewer, specifically those looking for Black films, to sift through the deluge.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fantasy Island’ On Fox, A Reboot Of The ‘70s Series That Pays Homage To The Original

Fox’s new version of Fantasy Island isn’t the show’s first reboot attempt. In 1998, ABC brought back the show with Malcom McDowell playing Mr. Roarke, and leaned on the darker, more supernatural elements that were always at play on the island, but just never the main source of storytelling. A 2020 film version was a pure slasher flick. But this version hews much closer to the original, and thanks to a fine lead performance from Roselyn Sanchez, it more than reminds us of Aaron Spelling’s hit from the 1970s.
Family RelationshipsDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Family Game Fight’ On NBC, Where Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Help Families Compete for $100,000

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to take something from her talk show and make it into a separate show that NBC Universal will buy on the spot. This time it’s Family Game Fight, which expands on the competitive guest spots Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard would make on Ellen and expands it into a full-on, goofy game show. In this show, the couple not only hosts but they each join a team and help them win points on the way to a final round which can net the winning family up to $100,000.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Where To Watch Criminal Minds on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

The crime drama is a genre of shows and movies that leaves the human mind begging for more. Suspense, thrill, action, all these things appeal to the masses, especially to young adults. CBS’s police procedural drama Criminal Minds is one such show. In September 2005, the show halted its 15-year run in February 2020, with 15 seasons and several spin-offs. Like every other long-format show, the cast of Criminal Minds, too, underwent many changes.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy