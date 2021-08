Long Beach representatives at the Tokyo Summer Olympics are already putting up some impressive statistics. USA men’s volleyball has won two of its first three matches as part of Pool B and have tough games coming up against Brazil and Argentina this weekend. Long Beach State alum TJ DeFalco had a phenomenal performance in the 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 win over Tunisia last night. DeFalco had a game-high 21 kills to go with a pair of blocks and a service ace. He has 37 kills in three matches.