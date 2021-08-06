Joseph Gordon-Levitt on exploring mental health in new AppleTV+ series Mr. Corman
Mr. Corman launches today on AppleTV+ and to mark its release, we had the pleasure in speaking to its leading man (who also happens to be writer, director and producer). The talented performer speaks with us about the art of collaboration and what he learnt from his experience making Don Jon. He also talks about exploring mental health, specifically anxiety attacks, in this series, and looks back and recalls teachers that inspired him throughout his childhood.www.heyuguys.com
