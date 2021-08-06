This Is Why You Get Painful Toe Cramps—and How to Find Relief
Here's what you can do to prevent and soothe pesky toe cramps. Many of us have experienced cramps in our legs and feet. But when those cramps work their way down to our toes, they can be incredibly painful—or at the very least, tedious. "A toe cramp can [make you] feel like your feet and/or toes are in a vice," says Brad Schaeffer, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. "Most muscle cramps are harmless, but when they tighten and pull, it can feel like an emergency."www.realsimple.com
