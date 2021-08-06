Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Healthy" Co-Parenting Relationship

It seems Khloe Kardashian has sent a subtle message of support to Kanye West by liking some of his IG snaps as he prepares to release new music. Khloe Kardashian, 37, has always been a supporter of Kanye West‘s music, and she recently send some subtle love to the 44-year-old rapper, amid his split from her sister Kim Kardashian. Khloe “liked” three of Ye’s new Instagram snaps, after he returned to the social media platform this week to promote his new music. She liked a post announcing the release of his new project, Donda, which is slated to drop on Friday, July 23. The Instagram teaser clip showcased one of his new songs and featured athlete Sha’Carri Richardson in the ad.