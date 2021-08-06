Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Healthy" Co-Parenting Relationship

By Kisha Forde
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to their kids, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will always be a clique. Although it's been a little less than six months since the couple filed for divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Clique" rapper have established a "healthy" co-parenting relationship, a source exclusively tells E! News. Case in point: Kim most recently showed her support of Kanye by attending both listening parties for his upcoming studio album, Donda, with their children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

97K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Skims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & 4 Kids Support Kanye West At ‘Donda’ Listening Party Amid Split

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were on hand at Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta!. Kim Kardashian, 40, just made a major public show of support for her ex Kanye West, 44. The SKIMS founder and her four North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, were on hand for the rapper’s Donda listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22 according to TMZ. Kanye’s highly anticipated 10th album is named for his late mother Donda West who passed away in Nov. 2007 following surgery procedures the day prior. She was 57 at the time of her death.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Totally Changing Back Her Style After Kanye West Split And Fans Are Loving It

A lot has transpired for Kim Kardashian during the last 14 years as she and her family became household and brand names through Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She launched beauty and shapewear companies that have put her at billionaire status, as well as Olympic sponsor status. She had four kids with soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West. Following their split earlier this year, though, fans are noting a huge change within the reality star's fashion style.
Atlanta, GAAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Good American founder is seen commenting on a post by Nori's Black Book, North West parody Instagram page that features a picture of the rapper's not-so lavish bedroom. AceShowbiz - Kanye West recently made headlines for several reasons, including the fact that he's currently living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his album "Donda". Many were shocked to find out about his humble living situation and among those who reacted to that was Khloe Kardashian.
RelationshipsE! Online

How Kim Kardashian Really Feels as Kanye West Prepares to Release Music About Their Divorce

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Museum Trip With 4 Kids. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's friendship is much "Stronger" than it was six months ago. Following the reality star's decision to file for divorce from the rapper in February, multiple sources told E! News that Kim and Kanye were no longer on speaking terms. In March, one insider went as far to say that Ye even changed his phone number, forcing the exes to communicate solely through their teams.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Evidence Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Putting In The Effort For The Kids

The issues between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly first started last year amidst filming for the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The two were said to be arguing over West's controversial social media posts and no longer being on the same page. Since their divorce announcement back in February, Kardashian and West allegedly even started leading more independent lives than they already were while married. That's changed somewhat of late, though, with evidence trickling out that Kardashian and West are showing a united front and putting in the effort for their four kids’ happiness.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West shares photo of his Atlanta stadium bedroom

Kanye West gave a glimpse of his humble living quarters while finishing "Donda." The "Jesus Walks" rapper has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finishes his new album, which was supposed to be released last Friday but has yet to come to fruition. Only a twin bed, a...
Presidential Electionhotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Back On Instagram & Kim Kardashian Is Still The Only Person He Follows

Kanye West had a very public 2020. Between running for President and his breakdown with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, West was all over the news. His tweets only stirred the pot more. But Mr. West was strangely quiet for much of 2021, before he started making a buzz with Paris Fashion Week appearances, his hooded mask, and dating a supermodel. All the high-profile press came right before 'Ye's secret album listening party, which is supposedly happening tonight in Las Vegas. And now, fans are also starting to notice that 'Ye is back on Instagram as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Gives Love To Kanye West’s New Music During His Split From Kim By ‘Liking’ Pics

It seems Khloe Kardashian has sent a subtle message of support to Kanye West by liking some of his IG snaps as he prepares to release new music. Khloe Kardashian, 37, has always been a supporter of Kanye West‘s music, and she recently send some subtle love to the 44-year-old rapper, amid his split from her sister Kim Kardashian. Khloe “liked” three of Ye’s new Instagram snaps, after he returned to the social media platform this week to promote his new music. She liked a post announcing the release of his new project, Donda, which is slated to drop on Friday, July 23. The Instagram teaser clip showcased one of his new songs and featured athlete Sha’Carri Richardson in the ad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy