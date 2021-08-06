Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Healthy" Co-Parenting Relationship
When it comes to their kids, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will always be a clique. Although it's been a little less than six months since the couple filed for divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Clique" rapper have established a "healthy" co-parenting relationship, a source exclusively tells E! News. Case in point: Kim most recently showed her support of Kanye by attending both listening parties for his upcoming studio album, Donda, with their children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.
