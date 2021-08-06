Cancel
Animals

Beluga Whale at Mystic Aquarium Has Died

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of five beluga whales brought to Mystic Aquarium from Canada in May has died. The male beluga had a preexisting medical issue, according to Mystic Aquarium. "Veterinarians and animal care experts devoted the full capacity of their expertise to him, providing round-the-clock medical treatment, testing, and 24-hour monitoring. While he had shown signs of improvement from a gastrointestinal condition, we are deeply saddened to share that he passed away this morning," the aquarium posted on its Facebook page.

