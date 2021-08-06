Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Businesses Call On Lawmakers To Start Over On Energy Reform Bill

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of North Carolina businesses concerned about climate change says lawmakers should start over on an energy reform bill making its way through the General Assembly. House Bill 951 passed the House last month and is now in the Senate environment committee. It has faced criticism from other businesses and environmental groups as well. Among other things, it calls on Duke Energy to close five coal-fired power plants earlier than planned, and replace them with gas-fired plants and/or energy storage systems.

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Duke Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Lawmakers#The General Assembly#House#Senate#Republican#Rggi#Biogen#Mars Inc#Nestle#Unilever#Sierra Nevada#Schneider Electric#Gaia Herbs#Ceres#North Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks: Economists, Senators Are Among Supporters of $2,000 Monthly Payments; Will They Affect the Decision Making?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments is approaching its target of 3 million signatures. Twenty-one senators and 150 economists have campaigned for regular direct funding, but the Biden administration has indicated that it is not a priority, preferring to focus on pushing its infrastructure plan.
Wheeling, WVWTRF

Thousands of Catholic nuns call on Sen. Manchin to pass bill: “A once in a generation reform to change our political system”

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thousands of Catholic nuns across the US are calling on US Senator Joe Manchin to stand up for what they believe is everyone’s right. They’re pushing for the “For the People Act” to get passed, which the nuns say is a once in a generation reform to change our political system. In it, everyone in West Virginia would get access to the ballot and people who don’t have a lot of money could vote and run for office. The bill also details holding elected officials accountable, supporting the US Constitution, as well as putting an end to gerrymandering.
Congress & Courtsspglobal.com

US steelmakers applaud Senate passage of infrastructure bill

US steelmakers praised the Aug. 10 US Senate passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which – if also approved by the US House of Representatives – is expected to substantially boost steel demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "We applaud the...
Energy IndustryAugusta Free Press

House Democrats push clean energy tax incentives in infrastructure package

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. More than 180 House Democrats are urging leadership to include important clean energy, energy efficiency and clean transportation tax incentives in the plan. The lawmakers – led by Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), A. Donald McEachin (D-VA), Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA), Jason Crow...
Montgomery, ALcourierjournal.net

Grants Lower Energy Bills

MONTGOMERY - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $39.8 million in special grants to help qualified low-income households with the costs of their home energy bills. The grants will enable 20 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families remain comfortable in their homes during the hot summer months and cool winter months.
Agricultureeenews.net

Dems unveil budget, setting stage for massive climate bill

Senate Democrats unveiled a $3.5 trillion budget resolution this morning, setting the stage for unprecedented investments to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The resolution contains instructions for Senate and House committees to draw up policies in their jurisdiction, which will be cobbled together in the coming weeks...
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Environmental Justice and Renewable Energy Supporters Call on Congress to Make the Residential Tax Incentive Accessible for Lower-Income Households

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. More than 300 environmental justice advocates, environmental groups and renewable energy companies sent a letter to leaders of the Senate Finance and House Ways & Means Committees today supporting a direct pay option for the residential energy efficiency property tax credit (26 U.S.C. § 25D). Congressional action to make the credit refundable will enable disadvantaged communities and lower-income households – which spend a disproportionate amount of their income on energy – to access the economic, health and emissions benefits of clean energy.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: UN issues dire warning on climate change | Senate budget resolution includes Interior funding after Democratic urging | House Democrats call for more conservation, transportation funds

MONDAY AGAIN. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the IPCC’s stark warnings on climate...
Hampden County, MAWWLP 22News

Lawmakers introduce impeachment pension bill

New moratorium prevents eviction in Hampden County until October. Foreign travelers may need to be vaccinated to enter US. Cuomo accuser files complaint with Albany sheriff; attorneys respond. Correctional officer’s academy graduation held in Ludlow. Poisoned meat eaten by dogs, neighbor in Bethany arrested. 'I tried to barter with God.'...
HobbiesWRAL

Lawmakers discuss sports gambling bill

What might legal sports gambling look like in North Carolina? At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the state's Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to discuss a bill that outlines proposed regulations and tax rates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy