Businesses Call On Lawmakers To Start Over On Energy Reform Bill
A group of North Carolina businesses concerned about climate change says lawmakers should start over on an energy reform bill making its way through the General Assembly. House Bill 951 passed the House last month and is now in the Senate environment committee. It has faced criticism from other businesses and environmental groups as well. Among other things, it calls on Duke Energy to close five coal-fired power plants earlier than planned, and replace them with gas-fired plants and/or energy storage systems.www.wfae.org
