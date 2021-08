As part of VentureBeat’s series of interviews with women and BIPOC leaders in the AI industry, we sat down with Dr. Katia Walsh, chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer, Levi Strauss & Co. In her career she has forged paths for people from every intersection of race, culture, class, and education, giving them the tools they need in an AI- and data-centric world to be creative, solve problems, develop new solutions, and change the game in their roles across their companies. She’s passionate about the power of diversity, about empowering her employees, and about using technology for good. Learn more about her career, from communist Bulgaria to Levi-Strauss’ first chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer, and her DE&I manifesto below.