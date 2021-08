The question: How often did Will Hernandez miss a snap in the first 39 games of his Giants career?. Ever since he was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft — seemingly destined to pave the way for the first-round pick that year, Saquon Barkey, for the next decade — Hernandez moved in at left guard as if he owned the property. He started all 16 games as a rookie and all 16 games the following year. He started the first seven games in 2020. The Giants were on the field for 2,523 snaps on offense in that span and Hernandez, a true iron man, was there for every one of them.