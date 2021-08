Though Wes Anderson's upcoming movie, The French Dispatch, will not be released until October, the director is already onto his next project. Anderson, a filmmaker whose work, which includes films like Moonrise Kingdom and The Royal Tenenbaums, is synonymous with the word "twee," is assembling the cast for his eleventh feature film. While many details from the film are being kept strictly under wraps, a few tidbits are starting to leak out.