Inflation Will Be the Sizzling Topic for Markets in the Week Ahead

* Singapore hikes 2021 GDP growth forecast * S.Korean won lowest in two weeks * Malaysian ringgit hits three-week low * U.S. inflation data expected at 1230 GMT By Sameer Manekar Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit leading losses, pressured by a strengthening U.S. dollar ahead of inflation data for July as well as a surge in new coronavirus infections in the region. South Korea's won weakened as much as 0.45% to 1,155.0, its lowest in two weeks, weighed by a record tally of new COVID-19 infections despite having tough distancing measures in place for more than a month. The U.S. dollar, already appreciating on last week's strong jobs data and on remarks by Fed officials hinting that asset purchase tapering is on the cards, could get a further boost from a hot inflation reading, adding to expectations of policy tightening. "A higher-than-expected reading may suggest inflation being more persistent and increase the risk of an earlier tapering timeline from the Fed," said Yeap Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hovered near its four-month high, while the benchmark U.S. bond yield touched 1.3610%, its highest since mid-July. "Until U.S. data starts disappointing again, or the Fed starts pushing back against the market's hawkish tilt, the dollar is likely to stay firm," analysts at DBS Group Research said in a note. Singapore on Wednesday hiked its forecast for annual economic growth, counting on easing border restrictions and COVID-19 vaccination programs, as the economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter. The city-state is now expected to grow 6% to 7% in 2021, versus a prior estimate for an expansion of 4 to 6%. In the second quarter ending June, GDP grew 14.7% from last year, higher than analyst and government's advance estimates. "A faster pace of reopening and relaxation of restriction measures and potential resumption of some international travel later this year would pave the way for a more stable recovery trajectory," Selena Ling, Head of Treasury Research & Strategy at OCBC Bank said. The Singapore dollar edged higher, while equities were down half a percent, unimpressed by the hike in growth forecast. Malaysian ringgit declined as much as 0.3% to hit its lowest in three weeks, while equities advanced more than a percent. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yields rise as much as 2.2 basis points to 0.829% ** Thai baht up 0.2%, best day in nearly two weeks ** Philippines' shares hits highest since July 19 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0329 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.08 -6.7 <.N2 0.65 2.28 0 25> China.