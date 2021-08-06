Find Out Minka Kelly's Next Big Television Role
Watch: Zendaya Thanks "Euphoria" Fans After Win at 2019 PCAs. From one teen drama to the next. However, this time around, Minka Kelly will be one of the adults. On Friday, August 6, Deadline reported that the Friday Night Lights alum has been added to the season two cast of HBO's Euphoria. While no details have been released about Kelly's new role, it's said she's not the only new face joining series leads Zendaya and Hunter Schafer for the new season. Specifically, Dominic Fike and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. have also joined season two in, what is assumed to be, recurring roles.www.eonline.com
