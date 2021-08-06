Cancel
Maine State

Maine Sacred Music Conference set for Lewiston Aug. 12-13

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON — On Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13, the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul in Lewiston will host the second annual Maine Sacred Music Conference. “Participants will be joining Catholic musicians, religious, and lay people dedicated to the revival of the centuries-old commitment to beauty and reverence in Catholic liturgy as they explore the liturgical forms and practices that have long formed the foundation of Catholic worship,” said Scott Vaillancourt, music director at the Basilica.

