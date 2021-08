Ohio State's defensive line is loaded with talent and depth this season. Stop us if you've heard that story before. But don't stop until you watch our video of the Buckeyes' 2021 D-line at practice below. You will see the four true freshmen: J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams. And you will of course see all the OSU veterans such as Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Taron Vincent, Jerron Cage and many more.