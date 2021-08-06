Cancel
Ready or Not, Ray Christie is Going to Trial in October

By Rhonda Parker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady or not, Arcata rancher Ray Christie’s second trial is coming in October. This morning Judge Kaleb Cockrum, who was abruptly handed the case by Judge Christopher Wilson, denied a defense request to delay the trial on animal cruelty charges until January. Co-counsel Ken Bareilles is now the attorney of record, although he hasn’t been involved in Christie’s defense for a couple of years, and he was told to be ready for trial on Oct. 4.

