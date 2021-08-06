Spider-Man Fans Confused Over Jake Gyllenhaal's Comments About Not Bathing

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal said that “I find bathing to be less necessary” and fans have some thoughts. The actor sat down with Vanity Fair to promote Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean perfume and talked about how he personally handled hygiene. Now, luckily for us all, he’s still brushing his teeth every day and practices excellent manners. But, it’s hard not to get tripped up when a famous actor says that they don’t bathe every day. His rationale stems from the idea of not drying out your skin by constant bathing. Most doctors would say that in infancy, that may be the case, but once you reach a certain age, it’s more than okay to look out for the people around you by getting a good scrub on. (Anyone who’s ever taken a ride on a subway, train, bus, or trolley in any degree of heat is nodding along right now.) Despite those concerns, Gyllenhaal is basically unbothered by that perception. He follows a couple of other high-profile celebrities that also said they don’t regularly bathe.