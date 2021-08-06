Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Binance U.S. CEO Brian Brooks resigns

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sjhR_0bK9f4ha00

(Reuters) - Binance U.S. Chief Executive Officer Brian Brooks said on Friday he had resigned from the role.

“Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦@BinanceUS. Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!,” Brooks said on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#U S#Binance U S#Binanceus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Raintree Systems Mourns the Passing of its CEO, Richard Welty

– Raintree Systems, a software development company that provides value-based solutions for the healthcare industry, announces the passing of the company’s Founder and CEO, Richard Welty. The company is mourning this loss and extends our condolences to his wife, their children, and the entire Welty family. – Terrence Sims, former...
BusinessBusiness Insider

National Bank President and CEO Louis Vachon to retire; COO Laurent Ferreira to succeed him

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada, announced his intention to retire October 31, 2021, after nearly 15 years in the role. Concurrently, the Board of Directors announced that Laurent Ferreira, Chief Operating Officer, will succeed him as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2021, in accordance with the Bank's succession plan.
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

Reliant Funding Announces Steve Kietz as New CEO

Industry veteran and former Chief Marketing Officer is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the leading alternative finance company. San Diego CA— Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance company, today announced that it has named Steve Kietz to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Kietz previously served as the firm’s Chief Marketing Officer. The industry veteran will guide Reliant Funding on its mission to continue providing world-class, customized finance solutions for American Small Businesses.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

National Bank of Canada CEO Vachon to retire in October

Aug 11 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer and President Louis Vachon would retire on Oct. 31, and will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Laurent Ferreira. Vachon assumed the role of CEO in June 2007 and the bank has delivered an annual...
Businesshartfordcitynewstimes.com

IMG Appoints Steve Paraboschi as Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an industry-leading international medical insurance, global assistance, and travel insurance company, is pleased to announce that Steve Paraboschi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In addition to his new role, Paraboschi will continue to serve as President of IMG.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Cavco Industries Appoints Allison Aden As CFO

Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) has appointed Allison K. Aden as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 30, 2021. Aden will lead Cavco's financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, information technology, and finance-related operations. Allison will also serve as Cavco's Executive Leadership Team member and report to CEO...
BusinessHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Tenet Healthcare CEO Ron Rittenmeyer to step down in September

Tenet Healthcare has announced that CEO Ron Rittenmeyer is stepping down in September. Dr. Saum Sutaria, president and chief operating officer of Tenet, will become CEO, effective September 1. He will continue to report to Rittenmeyer. Rittenmeyer said his leaving is part of a succession plan he developed four years...
Medical & Biotechpracticaldermatology.com

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Taps Former Kymab CEO Simon Sturge as Chairman and Spike Loy for the Board of Directors

The appointments strengthen the company to drive the development of Sonelokimab, a potentially best-in-class Tri-specific Nanobody for the treatment of multiple skin and joint diseases driven by IL-17A/IL-17F. Simon Sturge is the new Chairman of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, and Spike Loy has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Sturge...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Acuity Brands Announces Retirement Of Peter C. Browning And Election Of Mark J. Sachleben To The Board Of Directors

Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today the retirement of Peter C. Browning from the Board and the election of Mark J. Sachleben as a member of the Board, both effective as of August 6, 2021. Mr. Sachleben will serve for a term that will expire at the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders.
cryptocoingossip.com

Binance US CEO Suddenly Steps Down, Cites ‘Differences’ With Colleagues

Brian Brooks is resigning as chief executive officer of crypto exchange Binance.US just three months after he was appointed to the position. Brooks unveils to his 57,900 followers the reason behind his sudden departure. “Greetings crypto community. Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦⁦BinanceUS. Despite...
Swimming & Surfingperutribune.com

Canadian Alex Baumann resigns as Swimming Australia CEO

SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Alex Baumann will leave his role as chief executive officer of Swimming Australia for health reasons. Swimming Australia made the announcement on Monday. The 57-year-old Baumann was only appointed to the position in April and began his new duties a month later.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Binance's US CEO Quits Citing 'Differences Over Strategic Direction'

Brian Brooks, the head of U.S. operations for cryptocurrency exchange Binance has quit after only three months in the position, he tweeted. Brooks brought a sterling resume to the position, having served as the federal government's acting controller of the currency under President Donald Trump and as chief legal officer at Coinbase. He is leaving Binance as it faces numerous regulatory headaches in other parts of the world.
BusinessBusiness Insider

KION GROUP Names Rob Smith CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KION GROUP AG (KGX.DE) said its Supervisory Board has appointed Rob Smith as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 01, 2022. Smith is currently President & CEO of the publicly listed Finnish group Konecranes. The company's current Chief Executive Officer Gordon Riske will leave the Executive Board...
Businessinvesting.com

Binance.US CEO Resigns, Leaves Crypto Community Confused

Binance.US CEO Resigns, Leaves Crypto Community Confused. Brian Brooks announced that he will be stepping down from his position. Customers are concerned and confused about the decision. Many are saying that it is because of regulatory pressure or problems within the exchange. FRIDAY: Binance.US CEO of just four months, Brian...
Businesszycrypto.com

Brian Brooks Steps Down As Binance.US CEO After Only Three Months

The chief executive of the U.S affiliate of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has called it quits. Brian Brooks, the head of Binance.US, has resigned from the company after joining in May. While he did not give the particular reasons for his sudden departure, Brooks stated that “despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!”
Businessfinextra.com

Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

Brian Brooks has quit as the US CEO of troubled crypto exchange Binance just four months into the job, citing "differences over strategic direction". Brooks revealed the move on Twitter, adding that he wishes his former colleagues "much success". The former Coinbase chief legal officer joined Binance in March after...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Binance US CEO Steps Down as the Crypto Exchange Faces Rising Regulatory Scrutiny

Former acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks has resigned as the CEO of Binance U.S. after just over three months. He cited “differences over strategic direction.” Meanwhile, Binance is facing regulatory scrutiny worldwide, including in the U.K., Malaysia, Japan, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Thailand, Germany, and Lithuania. CEO of...
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

CEO Brian Wynne: Guiding Acosta

Even without the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was going to be challenging for Jacksonville-based Acosta. The year began with new ownership plotting a new direction for the sales and marketing giant after a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. By the time Brian Wynne was brought in as Acosta’s new chief executive...
Businessottumwaradio.com

Heller Resigning As GOPIP CEO

The CEO of Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress has announced his resignation. The Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress Board of Directors announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer TJ Heller has submitted his letter of resignation, effective August 11, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. In preparation for the change in leadership, GOPIP has secured the services of Clark Smith with Smart Solutions Group. Smith brings 35 years of executive experience in leading chambers and economic development organizations, working with boards of directors in strategic planning, and bridging the gaps between agency executives. Part of Smith’s responsibility will be to confer with staff, board, and investors to develop a job description and plan for this CEO transition, plus review and vet interested candidates. Smith begins his duties August 12th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy