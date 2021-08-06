How Kississippi Survived Label Upheaval & Arrived as an Indie-Pop Star

Zoe Reynolds made a conscious decision with her second album as Kississippi: it needed to start with a banger. “I made ‘We’re So in Tune’ the first track on the record because I was like, ‘This is my banger,’” Reynolds tells Billboard of the gorgeous synth-pop sing-along she created with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. “At some point I was like, ‘Why did I put it first on the record? Why didn’t I save it?’ But it was like, you know what? F--k it. It gives people a whole piece of what the rest of the record is going to be. And I’ve waited long enough.”