Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS must abandon its jurisprudence of appeasing abortion

By Zachary Faria
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe courts have once again affirmed that Tennessee’s 48-hour abortion waiting period is legal. Now, it’s on the Supreme Court to offer a clear standard for abortion laws. The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Tennessee’s waiting period law after a lower court judge became the first federal trial judge to strike down a waiting period law since 1992. While pro-abortion precedent renders anti-abortion laws void on arrival, courts frequently ignore the precedent that established waiting periods is an acceptable regulation. Courts blocked Tennessee’s heartbeat bill within minutes of passage. The state’s waiting period law was frozen for six months before being reinstated.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Federal Court#State Supreme Court#Abortion#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Democrats#The 6th Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge says Biden administration engaged in 'gamesmanship' by renewing the COVID pandemic eviction moratorium despite legal questions

A federal judge in Washington on Monday accused the Biden administration of using legal 'gamesmanship' in renewing a moratorium on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who previously declared the nationwide ban to be illegal, said she was skeptical of the new Centers for...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Will the Supreme Court take on EPA’s climate rule?

Republican-led states and two coal companies are making a last-ditch attempt to convince conservative justices on the Supreme Court to limit EPA’s climate authority. The states and coal companies have filed four petitions asking the Supreme Court to overturn a January decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that scrapped the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, the Trump administration’s greenhouse gas regulation for power plants.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Canceling the Constitution: Biden hailed for violating rule of law to extend eviction moratorium

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden told voters that the choice between him and Donald Trump was between the lawful and the lawless. He called for voters to support "the rule of law, our Constitution,” a choice repeated mantra-like by the media to “end Trump’s assault on the rule of law.” Now, six months into his presidency, Biden is openly flouting the Constitution with a knowingly invalid extension of the eviction moratorium — and some law professors and advocates on the left are cheering him for it.
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

ABA panelists discuss changing dynamics at U.S. Supreme Court

In a discussion at the 2021 American Bar Association Hybrid Annual Meeting, panelists engaged in detailed analyses of a number cases taken up by the Supreme Court during the most recent term—highlighted by the late October arrival of Justice Amy Coney Barrett after a contentious confirmation process. As well, panelists...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

Biden Admits New CDC Eviction Moratorium Runs Counter to 'the Bulk of the Constitutional Scholarship'

Say this for President Joe Biden: He's willing to admit that the actions of his own administration might not always pass the constitutional smell test. Speaking to reporters this week, Biden announced that a new federal eviction moratorium was coming soon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it's not likely to pass constitutional muster," Biden acknowledged. "But there are several key scholars who think that it may and it's worth the effort."
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Biden's rebuff to Supreme Court on eviction ban will backfire

President Joe Biden may have humanitarian motives for extending the Centers for Disease Control eviction ban that the Supreme Court has already deemed unlawful. But it is both bad constitutional law and bad constitutional politics to flout the court's judgment — especially because Justice Brett Kavanaugh had already cast a compromise vote intended to allow the ban to stay in place until Congress could extend it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Supreme Court’s Response to Eviction Moratorium Explored

Andrew McCarthy of National Review Online focuses on one recent issue up for consideration at the nation’s highest court. I happen to believe that the eviction moratorium has been dreadful policy and a deceptively packaged one — harebrained socialism masqueraded as a humanitarian counter-pandemic measure. Progressives (not just Democrats but the Trump populists who first conceived of the policy) will, of course, disagree with that, and that’s a fine policy argument to have. One thing House speaker Nancy Pelosi should not get away with, though, is her claim that the Biden administration could have extended the moratorium unilaterally.
U.S. Politicswhdh.com

Biden’s new evictions moratorium faces legality doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden may have averted a flood of evictions and solved a growing political problem when his administration reinstated a temporary ban on evictions because of the COVID-19 crisis. B ut he left his lawyers with legal arguments that even he acknowledges might not stand up in court.
Public HealthPosted by
Washington Monthly

No, the CDC Eviction Moratorium Does Not Raise Constitutional Issues

On August 3, the Biden Administration issued an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention creating a second eviction moratorium. Given the agency’s mixed record in court defending the first order, which applied to the entire United States, the CDC revised its provisions to “target specific areas of the country where [Covid] cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions.” The moratorium’s reach still extends to 80 percent of counties.

Comments / 4

Community Policy