SCOTUS must abandon its jurisprudence of appeasing abortion
The courts have once again affirmed that Tennessee’s 48-hour abortion waiting period is legal. Now, it’s on the Supreme Court to offer a clear standard for abortion laws. The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Tennessee’s waiting period law after a lower court judge became the first federal trial judge to strike down a waiting period law since 1992. While pro-abortion precedent renders anti-abortion laws void on arrival, courts frequently ignore the precedent that established waiting periods is an acceptable regulation. Courts blocked Tennessee’s heartbeat bill within minutes of passage. The state’s waiting period law was frozen for six months before being reinstated.www.washingtonexaminer.com
