'American Horror Story'-themed bakery serves up terrifying treats for fans

"American Horror Story" fans can satisfy their dark and twisted cravings with a new themed pop-up experience. The AHS Night Bites Bakery, which first launched in New York City, is currently feeding fans with horror-themed cookies in Los Angeles.

From the rubber woman, to the baby in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and more, fans can see AHS characters new and old come to life at the bakery. FX Networks launched the pop-up in celebration of the new anthology series, "American Horror Stories," and the upcoming tenth installment of the series, "American Horror Story: Double Feature."

"We decided to lean into some of the exciting elements of summer and so we created some custom cookies inspired by AHS," said Kenya Hardaway, the senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX. "We have five exclusive designs that are available to fans."

Ticket reservations for the Los Angeles location are currently sold out, but fans can purchase exclusive cookies on the AHS Night Bites website . Stay tuned, because according to the website, a new location announcement is coming soon.