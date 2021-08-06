Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

'American Horror Story'-themed bakery serves up terrifying treats for fans

Posted by 
Localish
Localish
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTXUh_0bK9dpjY00

"American Horror Story" fans can satisfy their dark and twisted cravings with a new themed pop-up experience. The AHS Night Bites Bakery, which first launched in New York City, is currently feeding fans with horror-themed cookies in Los Angeles.

From the rubber woman, to the baby in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and more, fans can see AHS characters new and old come to life at the bakery. FX Networks launched the pop-up in celebration of the new anthology series, "American Horror Stories," and the upcoming tenth installment of the series, "American Horror Story: Double Feature."

"We decided to lean into some of the exciting elements of summer and so we created some custom cookies inspired by AHS," said Kenya Hardaway, the senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX. "We have five exclusive designs that are available to fans."

Ticket reservations for the Los Angeles location are currently sold out, but fans can purchase exclusive cookies on the AHS Night Bites website . Stay tuned, because according to the website, a new location announcement is coming soon.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of FX Networks and Localish.

You can see the latest on "American Horror Story" on the show's Facebook ,
Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Localish

Localish

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#American Horror Story#American Horror Stories#Food Drink#Fx Networks#The Walt Disney Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Rumpelstiltskin Actor Jay Pickett Dies on Movie Set at 60

Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday. According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Said She, Others Initially Didn’t Believe Mike Wolfe’s ‘Crazy’ Picking Stories

American Pickers star Danielle Colby said Mike Wolfe started filming his picking adventures to prove he wasn’t making up his crazy stories from the road. She explained to Freshly Inked Magazine that Wolf would return with these wild stories of his adventures picking and the people he’d meet along the way. Colby was incredulous and told him she needed video proof that these things happened.
MoviesABC News

Meet history-making Disney Channel star Avantika Vandanapu

When 16-year-old Avantika Vandanapu moved back to the United States from India to pursue acting, she never could have predicted that her breakout role would make history. In "Spin," the Disney Channel's first original TV film to feature an Indian American lead, the actress, who goes by her first name only, plays Rhea, a teen with a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her.
Los Angeles, CAABC7 Los Angeles

AHS Night Bites Bakery pop-up treats fans to horror-themed cookies

LOS ANGELES -- "American Horror Story" fans can satisfy their dark and twisted cravings with a new sensory experience. The AHS Night Bites Bakery, which first launched in New York City, is currently feeding fans with horror-themed cookies in Los Angeles. From the rubber woman, to the baby in "American...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
UncoverLA

American Horror Story 'Night Bites Bakery,' Hypland x Hello Kitty Carnival, Barbie Malibu Truck Tour Stops at Santa Monica, & More of L.A.'s Best Events

Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Ongoing Pop-Up Shops & Events. American Horror Story Night Bites Bakery (Beverly Grove): In celebration of the upcoming...
TV Seriesthedailytexan.com

Nico Greetham talks “American Horror Stories,” filming his death scene, researching influencers, and deadly pillow fights

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the August 2 flipbook. Santa comes for naughty influencers in the newest installment of Hulu’s horror anthology. “American Horror Stories” presents a new terrifying story each week set in the world of “AHS,” featuring familiar and new cast members from the original series. Nico Greetham (“So You Think You Can Dance,” “Power Rangers Ninja Steel,” “The Prom”) stars as a rowdy influencer named Zinn in the season’s fourth episode “The Naughty List.” The macabre tale follows an influencer group known as “The Bro House” who fight to retain their reputation after posting a disturbing video. When their pranks get tangled up with a disgruntled Mall Santa (Danny Trejo), they become the stars of a twisted livestream. The Texan spoke with Greetham about his work on the blood-splattered holiday episode.
TV Seriesbsckids.com

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion On Disney Channel Info

With a little name change and some more asking news we now have a great idea of what to expect from the newly retitled Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion on Disney Channel. J.R. Villarreal has been cast as Cruz de la Vega, a luchador wrestling coach who is also the superhero “Black Scorpion” and he will be joining Scarlett Estevez who will play Violet Rodriguez.
MoviesSFGate

AMC Theatres and Warner Bros. Agree to Shorten Theatrical Window

AMC Theatres has reached a formal agreement with Warner Bros. to show the studio’s 2022 slate on the big screen for an exclusive 45-day window. The news is not surprising, because Warner Bros. has had a similar plan in place with Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, since April. However, the announcement is comforting to film operators, who feared the pandemic would spell the end of the theatrical window, the period of time in which movies are only available in theaters. Many of the biggest movies released since the onset of COVID-19 premiered simultaneously on streaming services, such as HBO Max and Disney Plus, which is a deviation from pre-plague times.
Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES

HBO Max has revealed these trailer and key art for SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES. The first three episodes of the nine-episode series debut THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 on HBO Max, followed by three additional episodes on August 26, leading up to the final three episodes on September 2. A reunion special will launch on September 9. From Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

Dieter Brummer, Soap Opera Star, Dead at 45

Dieter Brummer, an Australian actor known for starring in Home and Away and other soap operas, died on Saturday. He was 45. Australian police do not believe foul play is involved in Brummer's death, but a cause of death is pending while authorities wait for an autopsy report. Brummer was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy