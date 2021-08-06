Lionel Messi to sign with Paris Saint-Germain next week?

Lionel Messi pressinphoto

The football world remains stunned by Thursday's news that free agent Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona because the Spanish giants cannot register the 34-year-old ahead of the upcoming season due to La Liga's financial regulations combined with Barca's massive debts.

Messi was almost immediately linked with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in rumors following Thursday's announcement from Barcelona. With City allegedly out of the running for Messi heading into the weekend, ESPN personality and football insider Julien Laurens reports PSG are set to meet with Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and agent, next week to potentially put pen to paper on an agreement to land the man seen by many as the world's greatest player:

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti explained UEFA financial fair play regulations are essentially on a break this transfer window because of monetary losses suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, Paris Saint-Germain could sign Messi on a free transfer and also lock fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe down on a long-term extension.

Mbappe is currently out of contract next summer.

Barcelona claimed Thursday they and Messi wanted to continue their working relationship but added "this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)." As Marcotti noted, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has since reiterated that stance.

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday that Messi "is not in our thoughts," as his club is instead focused on acquiring Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane.

Kane missed training and COVID-19 testing all week but announced his plan was always to return to Tottenham this coming weekend.