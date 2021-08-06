Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Lionel Messi to sign with Paris Saint-Germain next week?

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322usR_0bK9dJve00
Lionel Messi pressinphoto

The football world remains stunned by Thursday's news that free agent Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona because the Spanish giants cannot register the 34-year-old ahead of the upcoming season due to La Liga's financial regulations combined with Barca's massive debts.

Messi was almost immediately linked with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in rumors following Thursday's announcement from Barcelona. With City allegedly out of the running for Messi heading into the weekend, ESPN personality and football insider Julien Laurens reports PSG are set to meet with Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and agent, next week to potentially put pen to paper on an agreement to land the man seen by many as the world's greatest player:

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti explained UEFA financial fair play regulations are essentially on a break this transfer window because of monetary losses suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, Paris Saint-Germain could sign Messi on a free transfer and also lock fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe down on a long-term extension.

Mbappe is currently out of contract next summer.

Barcelona claimed Thursday they and Messi wanted to continue their working relationship but added "this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)." As Marcotti noted, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has since reiterated that stance.

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday that Messi "is not in our thoughts," as his club is instead focused on acquiring Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane.

Kane missed training and COVID-19 testing all week but announced his plan was always to return to Tottenham this coming weekend.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriele Marcotti
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Premier League#Paris#Spanish#La Liga#Espn#Psg#Espnfc#Mbappe#Tottenham Hotspur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Spanish report: Juve’s sensational proposal turned down by Barcelona

Whilst Juve’s attempts to bring back Miralem Pjanic are no longer a secret, the negotiations between the two financially struggling giants have been expectedly difficult. Last season, the Old Lady and Barcelona stole the headlines with a massive swap deal that saw the two clubs exchanging the Bosnian with Arthur Melo.
SoccerYardbarker

Barcelona financial crisis: Further details of wage situation revealed, Lionel Messi departure no silver bullet

The true extent of Barcelona’s financial issues have been outlined in a report by The Athletic. Barcelona’s finances have been a hot topic of conversation over the past week, with president Joan Laporta having determined that the club are unable to pay Lionel Messi’s wages, even after a proposed 50% reduction. As a result, Messi departed and has since become a Paris Saint-Germain player.
MLSblackchronicle.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s PSG dreams scuppered by Lionel Messi

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Where to now...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

How will PSG play with Lionel Messi?

Signing the best player in the world is one thing - now Paris Saint-Germain need to work out how to get Lionel Messi to fit in their star-studded team. Which admittedly, shouldn't be too difficult for a player of his talent. Having already bolstered the squad heavily after losing the...
Soccerolympics.com

Lionel Messi reunited with Neymar at PSG after Barcelona exit

The biggest story in football has been resolved with Lionel Messi joining Neymar at French giants PSG. Just five days after it was confirmed he was leaving Barcelona after more than 20 years at the club, and two days after a bidding tearful goodbye to Barca fans, he is officially a PSG player.
UEFA90min.com

Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to complete PSG transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Lionel Messi will join the club, following his departure from the Catalan giants last week. Messi has agreed a two-year deal with an option for a third, and brings about a new, unexpected chapter of his illustrious career after 21 years with Barcelona. PSG teased the...
Soccer90min.com

Neymar confirms Lionel Messi's PSG move

Neymar has confirmed that he will be linking up with close friend Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain next season. The Argentine reached a total agreement with PSG on Tuesday morning and soon hopped on a flight over to the French capital to put pen to paper on a two-year contract worth close to £35m per season.
Soccertalesbuzz.com

La Liga without Lionel Messi: Why Messi is not playing for Barcelona, and his potential Pichichi successor

It’s going to feel weird. Even Lionel Messi admitted it. La Liga is kicking off, but for the first time since 2003 there will be no Messi suiting up for perennial power FC Barcelona. His contract with the club expired on June 30, making him a free agent, but the financial troubles of the cash-strapped club meant Barcelona couldn’t add him back to the roster for the upcoming season due to league roster rules.
SoccerPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lionel Messi eyes Champions League trophy with PSG

PARIS — (AP) — Lionel Messi said he's “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes...
SoccerYardbarker

Celtic’s “Massive Disconnect” ends tomorrow and Ange can’t wait

If Ange Postecoglou reckoned that 25,000 supporters inside Celtic Park on Sunday for the 6-0 win over Dundee was pretty special wait until he’s heard the Celtic Noise for the Bhoys tomorrow night when 60,000 Celtic supporters will be back at Paradise for the first time since March 2020. And the Australian can’t wait to sample that world famous atmosphere that is unique to Celtic Park on a big European night.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal lead race to sign Tammy Abraham despite Roma agreement

Tammy Abraham is claimed to be holding out for a move to Arsenal, despite Roma agreeing a deal with Chelsea for his signing. The Blues are claimed to have agreed a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, with Roma, which would see the West London club pocket €5 Million, with the Giallorossi able to keep him permanently for a further €35 Million during that 24 months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy