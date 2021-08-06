25 True Crime Locations: Then and Now

I have a confession to make that I’m sure will shock a lot of people and, no doubt, hurt some who are very close to me. I have been covering this hidden secret for years, but now I can finally reveal the deepest passions of my heart. I have been married to the same woman for 52 years. They have been good years (she is a wonderful woman) but she was not my first love. Because of the legal climate in 1969, I could not marry my first love. Back then, the law would only recognize marriage between a man and a woman. Back then we all just took for granted that there were only two genders- male and female. Today, with so many options, things are quite confusing. Since June 2008, the state of California has recognized legal marriages other than just men with women. And in the subsequent years, many other states, supported by the federal government and upheld by the courts, have followed suit. Today, our world is much more tolerant and accepting of all kinds of relationships.