Your Cass County Friend of the Court: The Importance of Communication

Navigating the court system can be a stressful and daunting experience. This past year, that may have even felt impossible at times as policy and procedure had to evolve quickly to meet quarantine requirements. The Cass County Friend of the Court works hard to alleviate some of this stress by constantly improving customer service and keeping clients up to date on the progress of their case. What this past year has ultimately shown us is the importance of communication between the FOC and our clients, particularly when it comes to sharing contact information.