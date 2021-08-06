Scientists Created an Artificial Neuron That Actually Retains Electronic Memories
The human brain is incredible. Despite consuming the equivalent of just two bananas per day, this doesn't stop it from executing unconscionably complex tasks with impressive efficiency. But a team of researchers has designed a way to build a prototype of an artificial neuron made of unbelievably thin graphene slits housing a single layer of water molecules, according to a new study published in the journal Science.interestingengineering.com
