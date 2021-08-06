Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists Created an Artificial Neuron That Actually Retains Electronic Memories

By Brad Bergan
Posted by 
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The human brain is incredible. Despite consuming the equivalent of just two bananas per day, this doesn't stop it from executing unconscionably complex tasks with impressive efficiency. But a team of researchers has designed a way to build a prototype of an artificial neuron made of unbelievably thin graphene slits housing a single layer of water molecules, according to a new study published in the journal Science.

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Artificial Neuron#Brain Science#French#Neuralink#Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
Sciencekrcgtv.com

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Einstein Meant By "Time is an Illusion"

There are all sorts of quotes about time. One of my favorite quotes is by Abhijit Naskar, the author of "Love, God & Neurons: Memoir of a scientist who found himself by getting lost." He said, “Time is basically an illusion created by the mind to aid in our sense of temporal presence in the vast ocean of space. Without the neurons to create a virtual perception of the past and the future based on all our experiences, there is no actual existence of the past and the future. All that there is, is the present.”
ReligionNew York Post

Why God is still the best scientific theory to explain our life on Earth

Aliens are in the news again. In June, a Navy report could not rule out the possibility that “unexplained aerial phenomena” spotted in our atmosphere were visitors from outer space. In January, Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb claimed an alien spacecraft had actually swept through our solar system in 2017 — and more are coming. Loeb later doubled down, suggesting that UFOs spotted by the military could be spies sent to gather intelligence about our life on Earth.
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Newly-Discovered 'Borg' DNA Is Unlike Anything Scientists Have Ever Seen

Scientists have discovered DNA sequences in wetland soil that are unlike anything ever found and which could have “important and unanticipated climate implications,” according to a new preprint study co-authored by a Nobel Prize Laureate, among other genomics researchers. The authors of the new paper, which has not yet been...
Astronomytecheblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Scientists are debating bizarre theory that EVERYTHING in the universe has consciousness including inanimate objects like rocks and chairs as proponents argue the human conscious exists outside the brain

Scientists are debating a bizarre philosophical theory that everything in the universe has consciousness including inanimate objects like rocks and chairs. There are two prevalent theories for consciousness – monism and dualism. In monism, consciousness is believed to have somehow emerged from the physical brain. Dualists believe consciousness is entirely separate from matter or the human body.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
ScienceIFLScience

Poop Reveals The Story Of Troubled Ancient Maya Population

The run-off of ancient human poop is helping to uncover the story of a Maya population in the lowland city of Itzan, present-day Guatemala. By taking a deep look at the organic contents that have seeped out of this poop, archeologists were able to discover how this civilization rose and fell in multiple waves, most likely mirroring the fluctuation of droughts and wet periods that swept the region.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The Arctic Is Now Leaking Out High Concentrations of 'Forever Chemicals'

Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are known as 'forever chemicals' because they don't naturally break down in the environment. Now a new study reveals the increasing pace of Arctic ice melt is leaking more of these chemicals into the environment. PFAS don't originate in the Arctic, but they do settle there – they're used in all kinds of human-made products and processes, from pizza boxes to foam used to fight fires. Once released into the atmosphere, they're often trapped in Arctic ice floes. This is nothing new. But in a worrying new study by chemists from Lancaster University in the UK, it...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in Japan create first genetically modified marsupial

Scientists in Japan have crispr-marsupials/">bred the first ever genetically modified marsupial, breeding a litter of albino opossums using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. CRISPR, which uses proteins to find, bind to, and modify certain stretches of genetic material, has been around since 2012, and has been used to modify everything from tomatoes to (far more controversially) human embryos.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Mars rock mysteriously vanishes, baffling NASA scientists

The NASA Perseverance rover is equipped with the technology to obtain rock samples from Mars. After what appeared to be a successful sampling attempt, the rover returned back empty handed. Scientists are trying to figure out what went wrong and how to correct the technology. NASA's Perseverance rover had one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy