Mugen Shows Why Honda Should Make A New Civic Si Hatch

Honda revealed the latest generation of one of its core models, the Civic, earlier this year. First impressions of the sedan and hatchback have been a bit mixed. We expect that they'll be even better to drive and more advanced than before, but the somewhat muted makeover on the outside has left the motoring fraternity a bit overwhelmed. Fortunately, the sportier Civic Si and Type R are on the way to remedy this. The Type R was spied not too long ago but until the sportier Civics are officially revealed, we'll have to make do with an aesthetic upgrade from Honda tuners like Mugen. The company has just revealed its aggressive body kit for the new Civic hatchback.