Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mugen Shows Why Honda Should Make A New Civic Si Hatch

By Karl Furlong
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honda revealed the latest generation of one of its core models, the Civic, earlier this year. First impressions of the sedan and hatchback have been a bit mixed. We expect that they'll be even better to drive and more advanced than before, but the somewhat muted makeover on the outside has left the motoring fraternity a bit overwhelmed. Fortunately, the sportier Civic Si and Type R are on the way to remedy this. The Type R was spied not too long ago but until the sportier Civics are officially revealed, we'll have to make do with an aesthetic upgrade from Honda tuners like Mugen. The company has just revealed its aggressive body kit for the new Civic hatchback.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EconomyTruth About Cars

Why Did Honda Pair With GM on EVs?

Last month, we wrote up the news that Honda will be working on a battery-electric vehicle called the Prologue — not to be mixed up with the Prelude — and the company would work with General Motors, using GM’s Ultium battery packs. Why would Honda, known especially for engine development,...
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2020 Honda Civic: Choosing the Right Trim

As used cars go, a 2020 Honda Civic is as close as you’ll get to a sure thing. From a reliability standpoint, the Civic earns an A+, and even with used car prices elevated, it is still an affordable family car that should last for years. Unlike many of its...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Modern Steel Metallic Honda Civic

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Simple Upgrade Gives 2022 Honda Civic A Huge Power Boost

Honda introduced the eleventh-generation Honda Civic Sedan a few months ago, but it hasn't taken long for it to get the aftermarket tuning treatment while we wait for the new Type R to arrive. Since it's easy to tune, the Civic has been a popular car for aftermarket modifications, and it looks like the new model will continue this tradition.
CarsPosted by
Portland Tribune

2022 Honda Civic: The best yet

A complete redesign improves everything about the best-selling compact car in the country. The 2022 Honda Civic is the second radical and successful redesign of the highest selling compact car in America in seven years. It is no exaggeration to say the many changes make it the best Civic ever.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda Civic Sedan

16" Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer.
Carstorquenews.com

2022 Honda Civic Touring Review and Photojournal - Still Fun at 50

We took the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Touring to the mountains of New Hampshire to find out if the trim lived up to its name. Here’s our opinion. Honda’s all-new Civic debuts just as Honda begins preparing for the model’s 50th birthday in 2022. This eleventh-generation sedan is currently the third-best-selling car in the U.S. and the best-selling in its segment. Like every Civic that came before it, the new one is intended to provide its owner with a high-value and low-cost, and the fun, safety, and reliability Honda fans expect.
CarsTop Speed

2023 Honda Civic Type-R Pictures, Photos, Wallpapers and Video.

We finally get a glimpse of the 2023 Honda Civic Type-R and things look promising. The upcoming hot version of the Civic seems to follow a very similar formula to the previous one. It seems the Civic's transition from hatchback to a fastback style is finally complete. Not that it's...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Civic Hatchback

EPA 40 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 27,112! Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone...
CarsTop Speed

Hyundai Veloster N DCT vs Honda Civic Type-R - Can The Small Korean Run With One Of The Best?

Hyundai Veloster N DCT takes on the Honda Civic Type-R; will quick shifts be enough to beat the Japanese hot hatch?. Most would probably agree that a drag race is a good way to determine which one of two (or more) cars has superior performance. Sam CarLegion – a YouTube channel that drag races (mostly) new vehicles – has given us a proper quarter-mile brawl between two of the hottest hot hatchbacks currently on sale. It’s the Hyundai Veloster N DCT versus the Honda Civic Type-R. Although a drag race only tells you so much about a car’s overall performance, the two are more evenly matched than you might think.
CarsAutoweek.com

1988 Honda Civic 4WD Wagon Requires No Driver Brains, Future Looks Bright!

Even after American Motors created a car with a simple switch to select between two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive, back in the dark ages of 1980, many drivers still felt confused about when you wanted to send engine power to just two wheels or all of the wheels. Even when Audi began selling the Quattro system the next year, you still had to decide whether you wanted to lock the differentials. Lock the what? So, no-driver-input-required four-wheel-drive systems— what we'd call all-wheel-drive today— began to show up later in the decade. Here's a magazine advertisement for the 1988 Honda Civic Wagon, equipped with Real Time 4WD.
CarsCarscoops

Honda Launches New Accessories For 2022 Civic Hatch In Japan

Honda Access has just unveiled a plethora of accessories for the 11th-generation Honda Civic Hatch. Starting at the front, Japanese buyers of the new Civic can have it equipped with a unique front skirt, black badges, and new wing mirror caps. Perhaps the most noteworthy available part is a pronounced rear wing that gives the car some added aggression without making it look like a Civic Type R knock-off.
CarsMinneapolis Star Tribune

New sedan delivers an impressive Civics lesson

How many compact sedans did the former Big Three build last year? None. Zero. Zip. It's as if they imperiously decreed that Americans no longer needed them. But what if you prefer a compact car? A lot of people do. Last year, Americans bought approximately one million compact cars, of which more than a fourth — 261,225, to be exact — were Honda Civics, the most popular car in the segment.
Carscarwow.co.uk

2023 Honda Civic Type R rendered: price, specs and release date

Will retain a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. A new Honda Civic Type R is on the way, and these new exclusive renders give you a glimpse of how the Japanese hot hatch could look when it arrives in 2022. Expect this Volkswagen Golf R and Hyundai i30 N alternative to...
Carsnny360.com

Honda improves America’s favorite compact car with new 2022 Civic Sedan

How many compact sedans did the former Big Three build last year? None. Zero. Zip. It’s as if they imperiously decreed that Americans no longer needed them. But what if you prefer a compact car?. Last year, Americans bought approximately one million compact cars, of which 261,225 were Honda Civics,...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

New Ford Focus Spy Photos Show Hatch Looking Ready For Production

Ford has closed the door on building cars for the US market, instead focusing on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. In America, that meant discontinuing the Ford Focus. It lives on elsewhere in the world, and it’s due for a design update. Our first glimpse of the facelifted model arrived earlier this year, the Focus Active wearing a minuscule amount of camouflage. A new batch of pics shows the Focus out teasing in the summer sun.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Honda Is Saving The Best Paint Color For The 2022 Civic Si

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan has arrived in America, but it won't be long until its sportier Si sibling goes on sale. According to a recent leak, the next-generation Civic Si will arrive this October, one month after the new Civic Hatchback goes on sale. The regular Civic Sedan...
Home & GardenPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Coming With Blazing Orange Pearl Color

The next-generation Honda Civic Si is expected to arrive at the brand’s dealerships in October this year, which probably means nearly all details surrounding its specification are now known by the manufacturer. We hope we will get all the official information very soon but until then, we have some early leaks showing the available exterior colors for the warm Civic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy