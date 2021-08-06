Cancel
Stocks

Dow, S&P 500 clinch new records after blockbuster jobs report

By Andrea Riquier
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index sweeping to fresh highs after U.S. payrolls trounced expectations. The Dow closed near 35,208, according to a preliminary estimate, up 144 points or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 7 points, 0.2%, to clinch a record close of 4,437. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 59 points to close near 14,836, a 0.4% decline. U.S. employers added a net new 943,000 jobs in July, much better than forecast, and the jobless rate fell sharply to 5.4%. Investors on Friday turned to areas of the market that are most likely to do better in a growing economy. The exchange-traded fund that tracks the financial sector jumped nearly 2%, while energy gained 1%. Stocks that benefit in a stay-at-home environment, like Amazon.com Inc. , slipped.

www.marketwatch.com

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
#S P 500#Spx#Xlf#Xle#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn
