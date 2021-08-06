COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man was injured Friday afternoon after a gun was accidentally discharged while at a gas station.

Columbia police report the victim was shot in the foot at the Eagle Stop gas station.

Officials say the gun went off while it was in the victim's pants.

Officials found two bullet casings at the gas station.

The post One person injured after accidental discharge of a gun at Columbia gas station appeared first on ABC17NEWS .