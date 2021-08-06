Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

One person injured after accidental discharge of a gun at Columbia gas station

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3pWy_0bK9bXpK00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man was injured Friday afternoon after a gun was accidentally discharged while at a gas station.

Columbia police report the victim was shot in the foot at the Eagle Stop gas station.

Officials say the gun went off while it was in the victim's pants.

Officials found two bullet casings at the gas station.

The post One person injured after accidental discharge of a gun at Columbia gas station appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Gas#Pants#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Saline County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Slater man dies after a wreck Sunday evening in Saline crash

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Slater man died Sunday night after a wreck on Highway 240 in Saline County. According to the crash report, a 2002 Chevy Blazer rear-ended a 2004 GMC Yukon and a trailer that was parked on the side of the highway with no lights on partially blocking the eastbound lane of The post Slater man dies after a wreck Sunday evening in Saline crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Montgomery County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A motorcycle crash in Montgomery County leaves one woman dead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County Saturday at 3:55 p.m. on westbound I-70 near mile marker 181.2. A motorcycle experienced a tire malfunction causing the driver to lose control. The motorcycle then struck the ground and ejected both people. The driver, 63-year-old Charles Hamilton, experienced serious The post A motorcycle crash in Montgomery County leaves one woman dead appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Morgan County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man seriously injured in Morgan motorcycle crash

MONITEAU, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was seriously injured in a Morgan motorcycle crash on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 58-year-old Brad Wilson was driving his motorcycle along Buck Creek Road near Lakewood Drive when the bike went off the right side of the road. The bike then overturned and Wilson The post Man seriously injured in Morgan motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested in connection to December vehicle shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is arrested after an investigation into a Dec. 10 shooting near the intersection of north Stadium Blvd. and west Broadway. According to court documents, the victim told Columbia police he was at the Petro Mart off north Stadium when he drove off and a car that was at that The post Man arrested in connection to December vehicle shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Federal grand jury indicts Holts Summit man for armed robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A federal grand jury indicted a Holts Summit man Tuesday for the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams, 24, was charged with armed robbery and brandishing and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Williams is accused of using a Smith & The post Federal grand jury indicts Holts Summit man for armed robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged after an altercation at Columbia Mall Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is now in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman at the Columbia Mall. 34-year-old Joseph Jones is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Police were called to the parking lot of the Columbia Mall around seven Sunday morning. Officers learned Jones allegedly tried to run over the The post Man charged after an altercation at Columbia Mall Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy