Public Health

Mask required indoors at Sleeping Bear Dunes

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 4 days ago
Sleeping Bear Dunes is requiring masks to be worn inside all park buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The park posted about the announcement Thursday on Facebook saying: "The health and wellbeing of visitors and park employees remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers."

According to Sleeping Bear Dunes the requirement is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding areas of substantial or high transmission.

Beginning today, regardless of vaccination status, masks are required to be worn inside all park buildings. This...

Posted by Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore on Thursday, August 5, 2021

