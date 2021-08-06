Los Angeles FC acquire defender Sebastien Ibeagha from New York City FC

Los Angeles FC acquired defender Sebastien Ibeagha from New York City FC on Friday in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money.

NYCFC will receive an additional $50,000 in GAM if specific undisclosed incentives are met.

“Sebastien is a key acquisition for us at this stage of the season,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. “With his experience, we believe he will be a great fit and is an important addition to our club.”

Ibeagha, 29, has recorded 64 career league appearances (34 starts) for NYCFC. He played in eight games (three starts) this season.

“New York has been my home for the past four years and I have been blessed to be part of the Club,” Ibeagha said. “I don’t have the words to thank everyone enough, but to my teammates, staff, and fans — thank you for rocking with me, fighting for me and being in my corner. I will truly miss NYCFC, the people I’ve had the honor of meeting and those who have become my family. New York, I love you and wish you all the best.”

Ibeagha was the 2017 USL Defender of the Year with San Antonio FC before joining NYCFC.

“Seb has been a really valuable member of our squad since joining in 2018 and he played a vital role both on and off the pitch for our organization and he will be sincerely missed,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. “He’s been a dependable presence in our defense and his influence in the locker room and throughout the community embodied the values we want our players to have. We wish him all the best at LAFC and throughout the rest of his career.”

