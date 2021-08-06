Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Los Angeles FC acquire defender Sebastien Ibeagha from New York City FC

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023f0m_0bK9bUB900

Los Angeles FC acquired defender Sebastien Ibeagha from New York City FC on Friday in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money.

NYCFC will receive an additional $50,000 in GAM if specific undisclosed incentives are met.

“Sebastien is a key acquisition for us at this stage of the season,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. “With his experience, we believe he will be a great fit and is an important addition to our club.”

Ibeagha, 29, has recorded 64 career league appearances (34 starts) for NYCFC. He played in eight games (three starts) this season.

“New York has been my home for the past four years and I have been blessed to be part of the Club,” Ibeagha said. “I don’t have the words to thank everyone enough, but to my teammates, staff, and fans — thank you for rocking with me, fighting for me and being in my corner. I will truly miss NYCFC, the people I’ve had the honor of meeting and those who have become my family. New York, I love you and wish you all the best.”

Ibeagha was the 2017 USL Defender of the Year with San Antonio FC before joining NYCFC.

“Seb has been a really valuable member of our squad since joining in 2018 and he played a vital role both on and off the pitch for our organization and he will be sincerely missed,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. “He’s been a dependable presence in our defense and his influence in the locker room and throughout the community embodied the values we want our players to have. We wish him all the best at LAFC and throughout the rest of his career.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastien Ibeagha
Person
Federico Navarro
Person
Florian Jungwirth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Fc#New York City Fc#San Jose Earthquakes#San Antonio Fc#General Allocation Money#Gam#Club#Lafc#Fc Cincinnati#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Predicted XI: New York City FC

On Friday, the Columbus Crew takes on New York City FC for the third and final time this season. While there are still a big names out on international duty, and a few missing from injury, the matches go on. Massive Report asked you to decide who you think should...
MLSFanSided

New York City FC: Big weekend win shows balance but promise

On Saturday, New York City FC played the way they wanted to play and came away with a win. Not just a win, but an emphatic one. It was a borderline impressive and dominant showing from New York City FC, a team that has played well this season but all too often doesn’t have the results to back up their style. That wasn’t the case in a 5-0 win at home over Orlando City SC.
MLSmassivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. New York City FC

July is almost over and the final Friday of the month will have a big Columbus Crew match. The Black & Gold will take on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium for the third and final regular season match between the two Eastern Conference rivals. Columbus won the two previous meetings by a 2-1 scoreline with Lucas Zelarayan scoring three free kicks in the matches combined.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

RECAP | Six-match unbeaten snapped at New York City FC

A high-powered attacking performance from New York City FC saw the hosts snap Columbus Crew's six-match unbeaten streak following a 4-1 defeat for the Black & Gold at Yankee Stadium on Friday evening. Pub & Plaza Tickets. The first drink is on us for Happy Hour on the Lower.com Field...
MLSESPN

MLS Power Rankings: New England back at No. 1, New York City FC surging, Nashville hold at No. 4

Another week of Major League Soccer fun is in the books, which means it's time to break things down and see where everyone sits. We had dramatic late comebacks -- Minnesota United's 95th-minute goal to draw with LAFC, a 91st-minute game-winner for New England, DC United's 92nd-minute goal to beat Cincinnati -- some statement wins (LA Galaxy over Portland, New York City FC over Columbus Crew) -- and talking points galore up and down the standings.
MLSchatsports.com

New York City FC: Statement win for the hottest team in MLS right now

New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10) reads with family members after a baby reveal after the game against the Columbus Crew SC at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. New York City FC continues their hot streak. New York City FC is proving to be one...
MLSFanSided

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC: Week 17 Preview

This weekend was rough. While it’s not quite the situation we had the last time there was a mid-week game, there’s something very frustrating about the 1-1 draw that the Chicago Fire were handed on Sunday after a highly controversial red card. Sunday was really their best chance for a win on the road this season, but now they’re going to have to work even harder to pick up some points at home against an New York City FC team that’s been as hot as they get in the Eastern Conference. Let’s see who won’t be available for this one.
MLSchatsports.com

Los Angeles FC struggle in home loss despite dominating

Los Angeles FC forward Danny Musovski (16) reacts after missing a goal against Sporting Kansas City in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. Los Angeles FC struggle in home loss. It was a night to forget for Los Angeles FC in what...
MLSnycfc.com

New York City FC Defender James Sands Selected to 2021 MLS All-Star Team

NEW YORK, N.Y., August 4, 2021 – New York City FC today announced that defender James Sands was selected to the 2021 MLS All-Star team as one of Bob Bradley’s selections. The Rye, NY native becomes the first NYCFC Homegrown player to be named to the MLS All-Star team. This is the 21-year-old's second inclusion in the league’s All-Star festivities as he played in the 2018 MLS Homegrown Game.
MLSFanSided

New York City FC: Match against Chicago Fire FC ends in stalemate

New York City FC failed to score in the 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC. On Wednesday, New York City FC began a busy month of games on the road. The side travelled to the Windy City to face Chicago Fire FC, a team that has struggled in 2021, and sits toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. Nevertheless, the Pigeons could not underestimate their opponents, for Chicago still has many talented players, and could easily strike on a lapse in focus.
MLSYES Network

New York City FC set to take on Toronto FC

The month of July was an impressive one for New York City FC in front of goal. The Boys in Blue scored 10 goals in their final three games of the month to underpin their attacking prowess. That trait could be important against Toronto FC this weekend, because as Mitchell...
MLSchatsports.com

NYCFC trade Sebastien Ibeagha to LAFC in exchange for $150,000

Friday afternoon, NYCFC announced that they traded backup center back and local drip king Sebastien Ibeagha to LAFC in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocated Money (GAM). City also disclosed that an additional $50,000 can be gained if Ibeagha reaches certain performance incentives. Ibeagha, 29, joined New York City FC...
MLSOCRegister

First-half goals carry San Jose past LAFC

SAN JOSE — If the Los Angeles Football Club script was flipped as the second half of the 2021 Major League Soccer season commenced on Sunday, the story that unfolded at PayPal Park felt uncomfortably familiar. Despite starting recently acquired Colombian striker Cristian Arango alongside Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi,...
MLSNewsday

NYCFC vs. Toronto FC

Santiago Rodriguez and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for NYCFC in the first half, but Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo did the same in the second half for Toronto as the teams played to a 2-2 tie on Aug. 7, 2021. NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson had to make a point-blank save on substitute Nick De Leon to preserve the tie.
MLSFanSided

New York City FC: Another draw in a story of two halves

New York City FC had the lead against Toronto FC, but then gave it up, thus leading to a 2-2 draw. After a draw against Chicago Fire FC midweek, New York City FC traveled to Canada on Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Going into the fixture, the Pigeons’ opposition, Toronto FC, sat in second to last place in the Eastern Conference. But as seen in the match in Chicago, anything can happen, and where a team is in the standings does not matter when the whistle blows and the clock starts.
MLSPosted by
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Seeks To Extend Unbeaten Streak Saturday Against New York City FC

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will seek to extend its unbeaten streak this Saturday when they face the New York City FC. With a record of four victories, four draws, 8 losses for a total of 16 points, Inter Miami will take their show on the road to Red Bull Arena for an 8 p.m. match. New York City FC comes to this game with a record of eight wins, four draws, and five losses for a total of 28 points. If Miami wins or ties, it will extend its unbeaten run to five matches for the first time...
MLSJanesville Gazette

New York City FC hosts Columbus after 2 consecutive shutout wins

Columbus Crew (6-3-6) vs. New York City FC (7-5-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -204, Columbus +543, Draw +322; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup with Columbus after notching two straight shutout wins. New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall...
MLSTulsa World

FC Tulsa acquires Johnson from Austin

FC Tulsa has agreed to transfer and personal contract terms to acquire Jason Johnson from Austin Bold FC, pending league and federation approval. Terms of the transfer will not be disclosed, per club policy. The club is working to make him available for selection immediately as FC Tulsa takes on Indy Eleven Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy