Philadelphia 76ers sign Georges Niang to two-year, $6.7M deal

 4 days ago

The Philadelphia 76ers announced the signing of free agent forward Georges Niang on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed, but his agents previously confirmed the deal was for two years and $6.7 million.

Niang, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Utah Jazz after playing his rookie year with the Indiana Pacers.

He averaged 6.9 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range while playing in all 72 games (10 starts) in 2020-21. He also shot 95.7 percent from the foul line.

“Georges is a talented player who can stretch the floor and he immediately bolsters our frontcourt depth,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a news release. “He has shot over 40-percent from three for his career and has steadily improved his overall game each season he’s been in the NBA. We’re excited to welcome him to Philadelphia.”

In 229 career games (11 starts), Niang has averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 11.9 minutes. He is a career 40.4 percent shooter from behind the arc.

–Field Level Media

