Clemson CB Fred Davis will face 'a lot of consequences' for involvement in car wreck

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Fred Davis will face “a lot of consequences” for his involvement in a car wreck late last month that resulted in a reckless driving charge for the Tigers’ cornerback.

Swinney didn’t elaborate on what exactly Davis’ punishment would be, referring only to university discipline protocols in place for misdemeanor charges, but Clemson is handling it internally. Swinney said Davis’ punishment has already started and will continue for a while but declined to offer much more than that on Davis’ status with the team ahead of the Tigers’ first practice of fall camp Friday.

“This is not of his character,” Swinney said. “I’m incredibly disappointed in his decision making. A poor decision. He’s going to deal with a lot of consequences for that.”

Davis’ punishment stems from an auto accident that left multiple people injured on July 21. He turned himself into Clemson police shortly thereafter and was charged with reckless driving after being accused of striking a mail truck and severely injuring the carrier while driving on U.S. 123 in Clemson.

According to police, Davis was driving 115 miles per hour at the time of the accident — 60 miles per hour above the posted speed limit. Davis isn’t believed to have sustained any significant injuries from the accident.

Before the accident, Davis was listed as a co-starter on the pre-camp depth chart. The Tigers still have some depth at the position with Andrew Booth, Sheridan Jones, Mario Goodrich and Malcolm Greene having all started multiple games, but it’s not quite as plentiful as it was seven months ago.

Derion Kendrick, a two-year starter at cornerback, was dismissed from the team in February and has since landed at Georgia, Clemson’s opening opponent. For the time being, true freshman Nate Wiggins is the Tigers’ fifth corner.

The Clemson Insider

