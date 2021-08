For the first time since last summer, when he was riding a wave of plaudits for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top story during CNN’s 9 p.m. hour was about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Gov. Cuomo’s resignation, spurred on by a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that detailed accounts of sexual harassment, was the biggest news story in America on Tuesday, and that included at CNN, where it was covered during every hour. It was even the lead story at 9 p.m., where the governor’s brother, Chris Cuomo, typically anchors Cuomo Prime Time. But with Chris...