UFC 265 live stream results, ‘Lewis vs Gane’ play-by-play updates
UFC 265 live stream results and play-by-play updates for the “Lewis vs. Gane” pay-per-view (PPV) event are right here for your enjoyment. The action gets underway TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, featuring the five-round, interim heavyweight championship between top-ranked contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. In UFC 265’s co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo continues his bantamweight run against long-time division bruiser and fellow Brazilian, Pedro Munhoz.www.mmamania.com
Comments / 0