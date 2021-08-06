Mariners GameDay — August 6 at New York-AL

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 5 runs in the top of the 1st inning as Tacoma won their 5th straight game with w 10–1 victory over Las Vegas on Saturday night. LF Jose Marmolejos (3x4, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI, BB) led the Rainiers with 4 hits and 4 RBI, including hitting his 17th home run of the season with a solo blast with 1 out in the 5th inning. C Jose Godoy (3x4, R, 2 RBI, SF) and DH Dillon Thomas (2x5, 3 R, 2B) each collected multi-hit games, whiled 2B Donovan Walton (1x6, R), CF Jake Fraley (1x2, R, BB), PH/CF Luis Liberato (1x3, R, HR, RBI), RF Taylor Trammell (1x3, RBI, BB, SF), 1B Sam Travis (1x4, BB), 3B Wyatt Mathisen (1x3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB) and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x5) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 16 hits. Starter Robert Dugger (6.0,3,1,1,2,6,HR) recorded his 1st AAA win of the season, allowing 1 run on 3 hits while walking 2 and striking out 6 over 6.0 innings. RH Yohan Ramirez (1.0,0,0,0,0,0), LH Willimas Jerez (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) and RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,0,0,0,0,2) combined to hold Las Vegas scoreless over the final 3.0 innings to secure the win.