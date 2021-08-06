Mariners GameDay — August 6 at New York-AL
AS YOU KNOW…Ty France is batting .276 (103x373) with 54 runs, 25 doubles, 11 home runs, 48 RBI and 27 walks through his first 100 games this season…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that, defensively, FanGraphs rates him as the best first baseman in the American League?…his 3.1 Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) leads José Abreu-CWS (2.6) and Ryan Mountcastle-BAL (2.3), trailing only Paul Goldschmidt-STL (4.0) for the Major League lead…France’s overall “Defensive” metric (FanGraphs) is rated as the best in the Majors among players with at least 300 innings logged at first base this season.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
