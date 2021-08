It seems that Kawasaki is adopting the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” to its 2022 model range. Don’t get me wrong, this is by no means a bad thing, as Kawasaki’s current model range is pretty stellar as it is. Nearly all bikes in its model range offer solid value for money, and have, for many years now, been strong performers in the market. One bike in particular, the Z900RS, seems to be pretty special, though.