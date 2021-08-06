Cancel
Lakewood, CO

DMV’s appointment site offline ahead of launch of new online check-in feature

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced the DMV appointment scheduling will be unavailable from Friday until Monday. This is due to an upcoming launch of a new online appointment site.

Officials say the Digital Transformation and launch of the DMV's new Appointment Online Check-in feature will significantly reduce the need to physically stand in line at offices throughout the state.

The Appointment Online Check-in feature gives greater flexibility to Coloradoans scheduling appointments, and it allows people to check-in and wait wherever is most convenient. Check-in will be done remotely through a text message or a QR code.

Alternatively, people can show the email issued at the time the appointment was made and a Driver's License technician will scan its barcode to check in.

With the new system, people will be asked to enter either a contact email or a cell phone number to receive messages about the appointment. Messages will be sent when checking in, coming into the lobby, rescheduling, or canceling appointments.

For individuals without a computer or smartphone, appointments can be scheduled by calling the DMV at (720)-295-2965 or (303)-205-2335 for the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act appointments.

Officials say the Appointment Online Check-in feature is another step forward in the DMV's sweeping efforts to transform digitally.

For more information, click here.

The Appointment Online Check-in feature launches Monday, August 9.

